Murder in Trou Macacque

There are reports of a murder in Laventille. Dead is Ricardo Prescott.

The 20 year old man was gunned down at his Trou Macacque home last night.

Reports say shortly after 8’o clock Mr Prescott was in his yard a when he was approached by an armed man who opened fire on him. He died at the scene.

Police say he was not known to be involved in any criminal activity. Investigators are trying to ascertain a motive for his killing.