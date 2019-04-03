Threats made on the lives of prison officers once again

The Prison Officers Association says the lives of its members are at risk once again.

There are reports that threats have been made on the lives five officers.

This followed a confrontation between officers and inmates at the Maximum Security Prison earlier this week.

During the incident rubber bullets were used to subdue unruly inmates as officers attempted to remove one of them from the cell.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 just moments ago, General Secretary of the association Lester Walcott says a strong message must be sent.

Mr. Walcott said too many officers lives have been snuffed out by these criminals.

He said detainees cannot be allowed to intimidate prison officials and he urged them to take all steps to defend their lives.

Acting Prisons Commissioner Dane Clarke says he is aware of the situation and has advised officers to remain vigilant and alert.