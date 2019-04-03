Threats made on the lives of prison officers once again

The Prison Officers Association says the lives of its members are at risk once again.
There are reports that threats have been made on the lives five officers.
This followed a confrontation between officers and inmates at the Maximum Security Prison earlier this week.
During the incident rubber bullets were used to subdue unruly inmates as officers attempted to remove one of them from the cell.
Speaking with Newscenter 5 just moments ago, General Secretary of the association Lester Walcott says a strong message must be sent.
Mr. Walcott said too many officers lives have been snuffed out by these criminals.
He said detainees cannot be allowed to intimidate prison officials and he urged them to take all steps to defend their lives.
Acting Prisons Commissioner Dane Clarke says he is aware of the situation and has advised officers to remain vigilant and alert.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.