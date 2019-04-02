New vessel expected to join sea bridge fleet…Head of Tobago Chamber of Commerce says first time she’s hearing of a new vessel

A new vessel is expected to join the sea bridge fleet in May.

Trans­port Min­is­ter Ro­han Sinanan yesterday said the ves­sel; cur­rent­ly sched­uled to ar­rive in two months will re­place the limp­ing T&T Express, which gov­ern­ment plans to sell.

However Head of the Tobago Chamber of Commerce Diane Haddad says, this is the first she is hearing of a new vessel.

On TV6’s Morning Edition yesterday Ms. Haddad said government appears to be hoarding information.

On Friday Minister Sinanan dis­missed sug­ges­tions this news was kept secret.

He said it was raised in Par­lia­ment about a month ago.