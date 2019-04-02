I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

New vessel expected to join sea bridge fleet…Head of Tobago Chamber of Commerce says first time she’s hearing of a new vessel

Posted on April 2, 2019 by newscenter5
Head of the Tobago Chamber of Commerce Diane Haddad

Head of the Tobago Chamber of Commerce Diane Haddad

A new vessel is expected to join the sea bridge fleet in May.

 

Trans­port Min­is­ter Ro­han Sinanan yesterday said the ves­sel; cur­rent­ly sched­uled to ar­rive in two months will re­place the limp­ing T&T Express, which gov­ern­ment plans to sell.

 

However Head of the Tobago Chamber of Commerce Diane Haddad says, this is the first she is hearing of a new vessel.

 

On TV6’s Morning Edition yesterday Ms. Haddad said government appears to be hoarding information.

 

On Friday Minister Sinanan dis­missed sug­ges­tions this news was kept secret.

 

He said it was raised in Par­lia­ment about a month ago.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *