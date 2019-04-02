I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Second woman to accuse Joe Biden of inappropriate touching

Posted on April 2, 2019 by newscenter5
Former US Vice-President Joe Biden

Former US Vice-President Joe Biden

A second woman has accused former US Vice-President Joe Biden of inappropriate touching, as the leading Democrat mulls a White House bid.

 

Amy Lappos said Mr. Biden had touched her face with both hands and rubbed noses with her a decade ago.

 

The allegation comes after another woman, Lucy Flores, said Mr. Biden kissed her on the back of her head at a campaign event.

 

Mr. Biden has said he did not believe he has ever acted inappropriately.

 

The former Delaware Senator, who served as Barack Obama’s Vice-President in 2009-17, is seen as a possible frontrunner in the race for the Democratic Presidential Nomination.

This entry was posted in International News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *