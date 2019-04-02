Second woman to accuse Joe Biden of inappropriate touching

A second woman has accused former US Vice-President Joe Biden of inappropriate touching, as the leading Democrat mulls a White House bid.

Amy Lappos said Mr. Biden had touched her face with both hands and rubbed noses with her a decade ago.

The allegation comes after another woman, Lucy Flores, said Mr. Biden kissed her on the back of her head at a campaign event.

Mr. Biden has said he did not believe he has ever acted inappropriately.

The former Delaware Senator, who served as Barack Obama’s Vice-President in 2009-17, is seen as a possible frontrunner in the race for the Democratic Presidential Nomination.