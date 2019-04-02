AG writing to Privy Council to correct untruths told to judicial committee by Anand Ramlogan

Attorney General Faris al-Rawi is writing the Privy Council, to correct what he calls blatant untruths told to its judicial committee by his predecessor Anand Ramlogan on March 20th.
At a news conference yesterday, Mr. al-Rawi said he would be dispatching that letter later in the day.
The Attorney General said there is live video footage from the Privy Council on that day, showing Mr. Ramlogan advising co-counsel Richard Clayton, QC, to tell the law lords untruths related to legal action against former Petrotrin Executive Chairman Malcom Jones (now deceased).
Mr. al-Rawi explained that contrary to statements by Clayton, Mr. Ramlogan resigned as Attorney General on February 5, 2015 and not in January 2014.
He said a cabinet note dated June 4TH, 2010, showed the then Kamla Persad-Bissessar Cabinet directing Mr. Ramlogan to secure forensic auditors for Petrotrin regarding the World Gas To Liquids matter.
The only other two Cabinet notes about WGTL Mr. al-Rawi said, showed no legal action taken against Jones while The People’s National Movement was in office.
