Preliminary Inquiry to begin into witness tampering case against Mr. Ramlogan

The Preliminary Inquiry into the witness tampering case against Mr. Ramlogan is expected to begin on April 9th.
The Attorney General made the announcement during a press conference yesterday.
The case surrounds allegations made by Police Complaints Authority Director David West that he was approached by Mr. Ramlogan to withdraw his witness statement in relation to a defamation case against then Opposition Leader Keith Rowley in 2014.
Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, who was the then Minister of National Security, and Mr. Ramlogan, who was then Attorney General, were both removed from the Cabinet in 2015 after an investigation into the incident was launched.
Mr. Ramlogan was subsequently charged with Misbehavior in Public Office and Obstruction of Justice in 2017.
According to the Obstruction of Justice charge, Mr. Ramlogan is accused of using threats, bribery or other means to dissuade Mr. West from giving evidence.
Mr. Ramlogan is out on $350,000 bail pending the hearing of the matters.
