Preliminary Inquiry to begin into witness tampering case against Mr. Ramlogan

The Pre­lim­i­nary In­quiry in­to the wit­ness tam­per­ing case against Mr. Ram­lo­gan is expected to be­gin on April 9th.

The At­tor­ney Gen­er­al made the an­nounce­ment dur­ing a press con­fer­ence yes­ter­day.

The case sur­rounds al­le­ga­tions made by Po­lice Com­plaints Au­thor­i­ty Di­rec­tor David West that he was ap­proached by Mr. Ram­lo­gan to withdraw his wit­ness state­ment in re­la­tion to a defama­tion case against then Op­po­si­tion Leader Kei­th Row­ley in 2014.

Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice, Gary Grif­fith, who was the then Min­is­ter of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty, and Mr. Ram­lo­gan, who was then At­tor­ney Gen­er­al, were both re­moved from the Cab­i­net in 2015 af­ter an in­ves­ti­ga­tion in­to the in­ci­dent was launched.

Mr. Ram­lo­gan was sub­se­quent­ly charged with Misbehavior in Pub­lic Of­fice and Ob­struc­tion of Jus­tice in 2017.

Ac­cord­ing to the Ob­struc­tion of Jus­tice charge, Mr. Ram­lo­gan is accused of us­ing threats, bribery or oth­er means to dis­suade Mr. West from giv­ing ev­i­dence.

Mr. Ram­lo­gan is out on $350,000 bail pend­ing the hear­ing of the mat­ters.