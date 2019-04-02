Police investigating another officer who reportedly misplaced service revolver

Police are investigating another colleague who reportedly misplaced or lost his service revolver.

Newscenter 5 understands a Constable attached to the Special Branch reported the weapon missing on Friday.

The gun is said to be loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition.

The officer told investigators that he left the firearm, along with a quantity of cash hidden in his car about 2.30 pm before entering a supermarket in Arouca.

However he said when he returned the weapon cash were missing.