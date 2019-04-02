Prison Officers association welcomes word of new alarm system at MSP

The Prison Officers Association welcomes word of a new alarm system to be installed at the Maximum-Security Prison facility.

Last week National Security Minister Stuart Young announced the installation of the system at the Post Cabinet News Conference.

Yesterday General Secretary of the Prison Officers Association, Lester Walcott said this should have been done a long time ago.

Mr. Walcott said an alarm system is imperative to the safety of officers as situations can become volatile in an instant.

The association executive said the same system at the Golden Grove Prison would be used at Maximum-Security Prison.