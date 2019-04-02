Assurance from government that economic partnership with UK would not be affected if Brexit fails

An assurance from government that this country’s economic partnership with the United Kingdom will not be affected if Brexit fails.
There have been fears that Trinidad and Tobago may be plunged into difficulty if Brexit fails.
However Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon assures provisions are in place to secure T&T’s economic future with the UK.
Minister Gopee-Scoon explains that no matter the outcome of Brexit, trade arrangements between the UK and Trinidad and Tobago will not be interrupted.
Local cereal, Shandy Carib, iron and steel are among the goods exported to the United Kingdom.
