Suggestions for patients displaced by fire at POSGH to be housed at Couva Hospital

Posted on April 2, 2019 by newscenter5

image-3.1932211.e6e6f2d867It is being suggested that patients displaced by a fire at the Port of Spain General Hospital be housed at the yet to be opened Couva Hospital.

 

The blaze gutted the Radiology Department on Friday evening.

Some of the patients were transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital and the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

 

MP for Couva North, Ramona Ramdial yesterday said there are now reports of patients being accommodated in cramped conditions.

 

She said this is worrying.

 

Ms. Ramdial said government has said it was not opposed to using the Couva Hospital.

 

She said now is a good time to do so.

 

Newscenter 5 contacted Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh on the matter yesterday but he did not wish to comment.

