Opposition Leader says there is more to the proposed Toco port project that meets the eye

Posted on April 2, 2019 by newscenter5

image-3.1118652.3dc4b29ebe 5bda6938dfba3.imageOpposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar says Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley and Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan have vested interest in lands in the east to build a port in Toco.

 

She says years ago when the previous United National Congress administration wanted to start the project they were vilified by the then PNM.

 

Last evening Mrs. Persad Bissessar claimed  there is more to the proposed project than meets the eye.

 

Mrs. Persad Bissessar was speaking at her party’s Monday night forum in Mayaro.

