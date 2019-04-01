I955 FM


Police in Guyana investigating “Gully Bop” murder

Posted on April 1, 2019 by newscenter5

guyana-police-forcePolice in Guyana are investigating an incident in which at teenager was killed early Sunday during a street football game in the community of Albouystown.

 

The police have identified him as Christopher Mansfield, also known as “Gully Bop”.

 

While the details surrounding the incident are not known, it’s reported that shortly before 7:00am yesterday 18-year-old Mr. Mansfield left home as usual to play football.

 

His mother says shortly after she received the news that he had been shot and killed.

 

It’s reported that he was shot twice in the chest.

