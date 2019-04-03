Opposition Senator claims new ferry is defective…Minister of Works and Transport says that’s “fake news”

The Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan is denying a claim by the Opposition that the new ferry, the Jean De La Valette is defective.

Minister Sinanan yesterday said all vessels have to be vetted by international maritime experts, so the claim of Senator Wade Mark is not true.

The Minister told the Senate Mr. Mark is being himself and is part of the distribution of fake news by the Opposition.

The 800 passenger 230-car vessel is being leased for one year with an option to renew for an additional six months.

Senator Mark asked the Minister if he was aware that the vessel is defective and was subject to arbitration in England and court proceedings in Australia.

Minister Sinanan said that information is wrong.