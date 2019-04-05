This year’s Cruise Season had its benefits

Craft vendors, taxi drivers, visitor and tour guides, and others are said to have benefitted economically during the Cruise Season this year.

This as the country saw an increase in visitor arrivals.

In a release yesterday, Tourism Minister, Randall Mitchell said cruise ship visitors to Trinidad increased by more than 10,000 during the 2018 to 2019 Cruise Season.

The cruise season concluded on Wednesday.

He said more than 58,000 cruise passengers visited the island during the 2018 to 2019 Cruise Season, which runs from November to April each year.

In 2017 to 2018 approximately 47,000 cruise tourists visited Port-of-Spain.

The Tourism Minister said there is potential for the sector’s further development and growth.

He said all stakeholders must continue to find innovative ways to attract more visitors and more visitor-spend to Trinidad and Tobago.

Mr. Mitchell said the success must not be taken for granted and all must play their respective roles to make the 2019/2020 Cruise Season bigger and better.