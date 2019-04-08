4 shot and killed over the weekend including a Diego Martin couple

Four people including a Diego Martin couple are shot and killed on the weekend in separate situations.
The latest incident occurred last night in Morvant.
The victim has been identified as Steven Joseph.
He was gunned down in Mon Repos.
Reports say Mr. Joseph was standing on the roadway at around 10 pm, when he was approached by an armed assailant who opened fire.
Mr. Joseph was hit in the head.
He died at the scene.
And on Saturday night Fayann Cordiner, Michael Edwards and Kareem Garcia were liming at Thompson Lane, Morvant when gunshots were heard.
A vehicle was then seen speeding off.
Residents later found the trio bleeding from gunshot wounds.
They were rushed to hospital where Mr. Garcia was pronounced dead on arrival.
And a couple is shot dead at their Diego Martin home.
They are identified as Josanne Ragoonanan and Peter Carrera.
Residents of Tomato Drive say they heard several gunshots at 10:15 pm on Saturday night and contacted the police.
It is said upon arrival, officers found the bullet riddle bodies on the living room floor of the house.
Investigations are continuing.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.