4 shot and killed over the weekend including a Diego Martin couple

Four people including a Diego Martin couple are shot and killed on the weekend in separate situations.

The latest incident occurred last night in Morvant.

The victim has been identified as Steven Joseph.

He was gunned down in Mon Repos.

Reports say Mr. Joseph was standing on the roadway at around 10 pm, when he was approached by an armed assailant who opened fire.

Mr. Joseph was hit in the head.

He died at the scene.

And on Saturday night Fayann Cordiner, Michael Edwards and Kareem Garcia were liming at Thompson Lane, Morvant when gunshots were heard.

A vehicle was then seen speeding off.

Residents later found the trio bleeding from gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to hospital where Mr. Garcia was pronounced dead on arrival.

And a couple is shot dead at their Diego Martin home.

They are identified as Josanne Ragoonanan and Peter Carrera.

Residents of Tomato Drive say they heard several gunshots at 10:15 pm on Saturday night and contacted the police.

It is said upon arrival, officers found the bullet riddle bodies on the living room floor of the house.

Investigations are continuing.