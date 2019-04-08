Former British MP says Bill to force persons to explain sources of wealth a good thing also politicians should be friendly with media

A former British MP says the Civil Asset Recovery of Unexplained Wealth Bill currently before the Trinidad and Tobago parliament is a good thing.
Jonathan Aitken says the Bill has nothing to do with persons acquiring finance in a lawful manner, but through ill-gotten gains.
He says the Bill will force persons to explain the sources of their wealth.
Speaking on the Eye on Dependency Program on i95.5fm yesterday Mr. Aitken said the government is on the right path.
He says persons in public life must remember the reason why they chose political life, which is service to the people.
The former British MP also says it would do local politicians well to be friendly to persons in the media.
Jonathan Aitken says he has learnt it would be foolish for politicians to fight with the media.
He says it is futile fight.
Jonathan Aitken is a Former Cabinet Minister, Member of Parliament and ex prisoner.
His political career ended when he lied under oath in a libel action.
He pleaded guilty to charges of perjury and served a seven-month prison sentence in 1999.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.