Former British MP says Bill to force persons to explain sources of wealth a good thing also politicians should be friendly with media

A former British MP says the Civil Asset Recovery of Unexplained Wealth Bill currently before the Trinidad and Tobago parliament is a good thing.

Jonathan Aitken says the Bill has nothing to do with persons acquiring finance in a lawful manner, but through ill-gotten gains.

He says the Bill will force persons to explain the sources of their wealth.

Speaking on the Eye on Dependency Program on i95.5fm yesterday Mr. Aitken said the government is on the right path.

He says persons in public life must remember the reason why they chose political life, which is service to the people.

The former British MP also says it would do local politicians well to be friendly to persons in the media.

Jonathan Aitken says he has learnt it would be foolish for politicians to fight with the media.

He says it is futile fight.

Jonathan Aitken is a Former Cabinet Minister, Member of Parliament and ex prisoner.

His political career ended when he lied under oath in a libel action.

He pleaded guilty to charges of perjury and served a seven-month prison sentence in 1999.