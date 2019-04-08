Ganja Growers and Producers Association in Jamaica call for accessible, affordable lands to cultivate

The Ganja Growers and Producers Association has lamented that after years of waiting, government is yet to begin the anticipated Alternative Development Program for Traditional and Rastafarian Ganja Farmers.

The group has called for immediate steps to be taken to give ganja farmers accessible, affordable lands to cultivate ganja.

The call comes against the background of the 5th anniversary of the association, which was established on April 5, 2014.

In a statement the association says its primary objective is to represent the best interests of the various stakeholders, with priority to traditional ganja cultivators.

President of the association Richard Crawford says there is the urgent need for an amnesty/moratorium for small and indigenous ganja farmers, who are not just being left behind, but being left out.

He says the association will be increasing its lobby efforts to government, this year.

Mr. Crawford complained that the Cannabis Licensing Authority has not been very helpful.