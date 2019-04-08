In Barbados, over 2 dozen employees sent home without severance from Gymnasium Limited Company

Over two dozen employees of the Gymnasium Limited Company have been sent home, without severance packages.

Shop steward and long-standing employee Winfield Ifill said the workers were summoned to meeting on Friday afternoon where management confirmed they were being sent home.

The workers were also told they would not be receiving their severance pay.

One worker Julian Souls who worked at the gymnasium for two decades said the news was a bitter pill to swallow, but he intends to bounce back.

The National Sports Council is expected to take over the operations of the company.