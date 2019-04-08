PM says Opposition fails to see global scale of political impasse in Venezuela

The Opposition, United National Congress is being told it fails to see the global scale of the political impasse in neighbouring Venezuela.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says while UNC leader Kamla Persad Bissessar has endorsed Juan Guaido as President, he does not have legitimate control.
Addressing a meeting of his Peoples National Movement in Five Rivers on Saturday evening the Prime Minister said there was need for caution at this time.
And on the issue of Venezuelan migrants Dr. Rowley acknowledged that there are many here.
However he said despite calls from external bodies he will not be establishing refugee camps.
One UN agency has estimated that there are over 40,000 Venezuelan asylum seekers in Trinidad and Tobago.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.