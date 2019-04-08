PM says Opposition fails to see global scale of political impasse in Venezuela

The Opposition, United National Congress is being told it fails to see the global scale of the political impasse in neighbouring Venezuela.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says while UNC leader Kamla Persad Bissessar has endorsed Juan Guaido as President, he does not have legitimate control.

Addressing a meeting of his Peoples National Movement in Five Rivers on Saturday evening the Prime Minister said there was need for caution at this time.

And on the issue of Venezuelan migrants Dr. Rowley acknowledged that there are many here.

However he said despite calls from external bodies he will not be establishing refugee camps.

One UN agency has estimated that there are over 40,000 Venezuelan asylum seekers in Trinidad and Tobago.