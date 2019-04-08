I955 FM


PM takes media house to task over its reporting of the Jean De La Valette

Posted on April 8, 2019 by newscenter5
The Prime Minister takes a media house to task over its reporting on the acquisition of the Jean De La Valette.

 

Dr. Keith Rowley was responding to critics of the Maltese vessel, which will service the sea bridge.

 

Since the announcement of its leasing the vessel has been mired in reports of corruption linked to the Maltese company and questions have been raised of its sea worthiness.

 

Addressing a meeting on Saturday evening the Prime Minister stood behind the deal.

 

Dr. Rowley said that his administration has done what is necessary to preserve the Inter Island Sea Bridge.

 

The Prime Minister said two new vessels are also confirmed to join the fleet.

