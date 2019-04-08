Police yet to identify man killed crossing highway

Police are yet to identify the man killed in a vehicular accident along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.

The tragedy occurred on Saturday.

Reports say the victim was crossing the westbound lane of the highway, near the Grand Bazaar Overpass around 8:30pm when he was hit.

He was one of two persons killed in vehicular accidents on Saturday.

32-year-old Reon Ragoobir died when his vehicle crashed along the Solomon Hochoy Highway in Gasparillo.

Investigations are continuing.