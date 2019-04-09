I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

45-year-old man killed while playing football

Posted on April 9, 2019 by newscenter5

Police-lights-4_13A 45-year-old man is killed while playing football in Morvant. 

 

The deceased is identified as Andy Simon.

 

Reports say Mr. Simon of Las Alturas, Morvant was shot and killed last night.

 

Reports say at 7:40 pm Mr. Simon was in the car park of the Las Alturas Apartment Complex playing football when he was approached by two armed men.

 

The men opened fire.

 

Mr. Simon was hit several times.

 

Mr. Simon was pronounced dead on arrival to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *