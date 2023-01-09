Threat of war if Christine Kangaloo is elected President

Senate President & Member of Parliament, Christine Kangaloo

A threat of war if the government does not withdraw its nomination of Christine Kangaloo to be the next President of the Republic.

At a news conference yesterday Opposition Senator Wade Mark promised to fight and march to prevent Ms. Kangaloo being elected.

He said Ms. Kangaloo’s nomination is a very serious issue as she is an active Peoples National Movement politician by way of being a member of Parliament and Senate President.

Mr. Mark said if Ms. Kangaloo is elected President it would not only be a frontal attack on the constitution but an assault on the very democracy, rights and freedoms

Referring to the powers of the President in appointing members to commissions, including the Elections and Boundaries Commission and the Police Service Commission, Mr. Mark said every right-thinking citizen must be very concerned about the leader of the ruling PNM seeking to install a PNM member in the President’s House.