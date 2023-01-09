Opposition Senator slams government on safety issues and schools

Opposition Senator Anita Haynes

The Shadow Minister of Education slams the government on safety issues at schools.

Opposition Senator Anita Haynes says it is clear the Minister of Education is not in touch with reality.

She notes the many situations, which are now keeping some students from the classroom.

MS. Haynes is of the view government is the source of its own problems.

She referred to a security issue at the St. Joseph Secondary School.

The Opposition Senator adds its seems the basic functions are too much to ask for.

Ms. Haynes was speaking at a news conference yesterday.

Last week Newscenter 5 confirmed that the police have since beefed up foot and mobile patrols at the St Joseph Secondary School.

The Ministry of Education indicated last week that measures have been put in place to deal with the problems at the institution.