Double murder in Arima

Posted on January 9, 2023 by admin

Hours before another area in the east became the scene of a double murder.

The deceased, Kamanni Cayonne and Anton John were said to be at a birthday celebration on Garcia Circular, Mt. Zion Road when their lives were taken by gun crime.

It is said shortly after 9pm men alighted a car, entered the yard of Mr. Cayonne and shot the two.

The fatal shootings occurred in the presence of family members, which included young children.

Another man was also wounded.

Head of the North Eastern Division, Acting Assistant Police Commissioner Wayne Mystar told Newscenter 5 some headway has already been made in this murder. 

Police say Mr. Cayonne was released from prison recently.

