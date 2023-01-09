A 6-year-old girl is the country’s latest murder victim

Police are investigating several gun related crimes including the killing of a 6-year-old girl.

Police say Kylie Maloney succumbed to her wounds after gunmen attacked her Blake Avenue, Sangre Grande home, during the early hours of yesterday morning.

Kylie’s grandmother Tisha Maloney is said to be her primary care giver.

Ms. Maloney pleads with gunmen to leave children alone when they have conflicts.

It is said family members were asleep when men wearing camouflage attire entered the house and fired several shots.

Kevin Lucas was among those hit.

After the shooting he found 6-year-old Kylie Maloney, her mother 26-year-old Akela Maloney and 45-year-old Dexter Trotman nursing gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to hospital but Kylie died while undergoing emergency treatment.

Ms. Maloney admitted she had some reservations regarding her granddaughter being taken to that area.

It was another bloody weekend which say the killing of 31-year-old David Hinds

Reports say Mr. Hinds was at Blake Avenue Guaico, at around 12:30pm last Friday when he was fatally shot.

Police are yet to say if the fatal shootings are connected but they have described the 2 incidents as gang related.