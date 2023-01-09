A Catholic Cleric describes police officers as the defender of innocent law abiding citizens

A call for police officers to look inward for renewed energy in the New Year to continue the fight against crime.

The advice is coming from Father Peter Aduaka

Father Aduka was delivering the sermon at the Police Inter-Faith Service at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Port of Spain.

The Cleric said this energy would indeed be needed, as in the first 8 days of 2023, at least 12 murders have been committed including the shooting death of a 6-year-old girl mere hours before.

Father Aduka also reminded officers that they are last bastion between the innocent and the lawless.

Several senior officers including AG Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher, Chief of Defense Staff, Air Vice Marshall Darryl Daniel, and Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds attended yesterday’s service.

Noting that last year ended with more than 600 murders a new record high, Father Aduaka told the gathering that introspection and communion with god are needed. He said without divine intervention, all other crime-fighting methods would be useless.