THERE IS NO WAY HE DID NOT KNOW…GARY GRIFFITH SAYS OF THE NATIONAL SECURITY MINISTER AND BRENT THOMAS OPERATION

Former Commissioner Gary Griffith

Gary Griffith is convinced there is no way Minister Of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds, could not have known about the Brent Thomas extraction from Barbados.

According to Mr. Griffith if the Minister Of National Security was not aware then it means police officers went rogue and should be arrested.

In response to a question from the opposition Minister Hinds insisted he played no role in the extraction in october last year.

He was asked to indicate whether he had approved officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force’s participation, in this operation, which took place in Barbados last October.

He was asked again about the issue of permission for the military plane and other aspects by the UNC’s Rodney Charles and Saddam Hosein maintained his reply, saying they were being pedestrian.

A High Court Judge has described the forced return of Mr. Thomas as an abduction carried out by the authorities here and in Barbados

Mr. Griffith, is today telling the officers involved to seek legal help because their line Minister has abandoned them.

He says, the Minister has a history of not being upfront or accurate when it comes his responsibilities.

Mr. Thomas was in transit to Miami in Barbados last October, when members of the Barbados Police Service detained him, before being handed over the members of the T&T Police Service.