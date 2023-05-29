THE OPPOSITION UNC TELLS GOVERNMENT SET THE DATE FOR THE LOCAL GOVERNMENT ELECTION…

St. Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen

Another call for the Prime Minister to set the date for the local government election when the parliament convenes today.

Opposition MP Khadijah Ameen yesterday said the Prime Minister and his government called this upon of themselves.

At a news conference yesterday, hosted by her United National Congress Miz Ameen claimed Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is afraid to call the election for fear of losing.

The St. Augustine MP said the government is trying the thwart democracy by postponing the election in the first place.

She said her party defended the rights of voters when it challenged the postponement all the way to the Privy Council.