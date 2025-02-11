THERE IS A LEAK WITHIN TTPS…

Meanwhile, there are said to be leaks within the police service.

This is the view of, Acting Police Commissioner Junior Benjamin.

Responding to questions regarding illegal gun and ammunition finds, Commissioner Benjamin noted that inroads are being made, but said more can be achieved if confidential information is not disclosed.

He blamed the seepage on some of his officers.

Commissioner Benjamin made it clear, he intends to root out corruption with the TTPS and go after illegal armed persons.

The acting commissioner was a guest on the Tv6 Morning Edition programme yesterday.