PRIME MINISTER WELCOMES REGIONAL SUPPORT FROM HIGH PRODUCING ENERGY COUNTRIES…

Prime Minister of T&T, Dr. Keith Rowley

The Prime Minister is again making a sales pitch to Caricom countries particularly those experiencing hydrocarbon boosts.

Dr. Keith Rowley yesterday said, gas constraints have made things a bit difficult for the many avenues Trinidad and Tobago can offer.

He listed some of the investments made by Trinidad and Tobago over the years.

Meanwhile Dr. Rowley yesterday said, his government is expected to announce soon the preferred bidder for the refinery at Point a Pierre, which had been shut down due to the million of dollars in losses.

Three companies have been shortlisted.

He was addressing the three-day, Trinidad and Tobago energy conference organized by the energy chamber.

Dr. Rowley said with regard to the refinery bids, the first offers were found to be less than satisfactory and were aborted.

The man tipped to replace Dr. Rowley as Prime Minister when he resigns before, the next general election Stuart Young told a packed hall his party knows the sector.

Mr. Young, who is at this time the energy minister made an appeal to those in the industry.

Minister Young is expected to take the ruling, Peoples National Movement into the next general election.