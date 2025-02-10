ACTING COMMISSIONER SAYS PROBE WILL BE LAUNCHED…

The newly appointed acting police commissioner is promising a thorough investigation, into claims that a senior officer tried to pervert the course of justice.

An article published yesterday in the express newspaper says, a senior officer is accused of justice obstruction in the matter involving substantive commissioner, Erla Harewood Christopher.

Acting Commissioner Junior Benjamin, assures all the proper procedures will be followed with the guidance of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He is confident, the DPP will give the police competent advice and ensure that the probe will be a fair one.