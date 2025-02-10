24 YEAR OLD OFF DUTY POLICE OFFICER DIES IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT IN CENTRAL…

An accident in central Trinidad, claims the life of an off duty officer.

The deceased has been identified, Shazeem Aaron Williams.

He was 24-year-old.

Reports say, the accident took place along the highway in the Freeport area on Saturday night.

He was said to be riding his motorcycle, at the time of the accident.

Newscentre five understands Mr. Williams lived on Harry-Goland Street in Carapichaima.

The officer was attached to the Cunupia, Criminal

Investigations department.

He was said to be employed with the, Trinidad and Tobago Police Service for the past five years.

A police report says, Mr. Williams appeared to have lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into guardrails in Freeport.

His body was flung onto the roadway, hitting several vehicles.

The collision resulted in a backlog of traffic, that stretched along the highway for hours.