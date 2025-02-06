AN ACTING POLICE COMMISSIONER IS APPOINTED DESPITE LEGAL CHALLENGE…

The lower house of parliament has approved the appointment of an acting commissioner of police.

The substantive and beleaguered Commissioner Erla Harewood Christopher has failed legally to stop the appointment

She remains on suspension.

In the parliament yesterday, Deputy Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin got the nod.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley tabled the motions for the appointments of, Dcp benjamin and Assistant Commissioner Curt Simon

Dr. Rowley sought to make it clear; the government has no horse in the race.

Oropouche East Mp, from the opposition bench, Dr. Roodal Moonilal supported Mr. Benjamin’s appointment’.

But he wondered if there was in fact, a vacancy at the top of the police executive.

Prime Minister Rowley read into the letter sent to Mrs. Harewood Christopher by the Police Service Commission.

The parliament also gave the nod to Acp Curt Simon as an acting DCP.