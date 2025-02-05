INSUFFICIENT EVIDENCE…

Meanwhile, the express newspaper reports that following another meeting with the director of public prosecutions, he remained unconvinced that there was sufficient evidence to charge the police commissioner.
The paper quotes an officer as saying, after the meeting yesterday with DPP Roger Gaspard, he was not satisfied with the information gathered.
The officer said, the investigation into Mrs. Harewood Christopher involvement in the acquisition of two sniper rifles for the S.S.A. continues.
