PARLAIMENT TO CONSIDER PSC’S NOMINEE FOR THE POSITION OF ACTING POLICE COMMISSIONER…

The Red House

Members of Trinidad and Tobago’s lower house are to debate a nomination from the police service commission, for Junior Benjamin to become the acting commissioner.

The PSC’s nomination followed the arrest and subsequent release of Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood Christopher who has been described as a suspect in a matter now being investigated.

Mrs. Harewood Christopher was instructed by the PSC, not to report for duty until further notice.

After submitting the nomination to the president of the republic, the parliament will this afternoon consider Deputy Commissioner Benjamin

But attorney at law and opposition Member of Parliament, Saddam Hussein refers to a letter to the police commissioner from the PSC.

Mp Hussein now doubts the exercise just hours away.

The Barataria San Juan Mp, last evening wondered if the planned debate is bonafide.

He said, the people’s national movement has collapsed the police service and other key institutions of security.