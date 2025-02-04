LIFT SUSPENSION OR FACE LEGAL ACTION…

The Police Service Commission is being given a deadline to withdraw, its cease to report for duty letter to Erla Harewood-Christopher or face legal action.

This latest move takes the arrest, detention, and suspension of the commissioner of police to another turn.

Mr. Harewood-Christopher, who is a suspect in an investigation into how two sniper rifles, came to be in the possession of the strategic services agency, was ordered by a letter dispatched to her by the Polsc last Friday.

The letter instructed her to cease to report for duty and cease to discharge the duties of the office of the commissioner of police, with immediate effect, until further notice.

At the time the letter was sent, Mrs. Harewood-Christopher was in custody, having been detained at police headquarters the previous day, and only released on Saturday afternoon.



Yesterday, Mrs. Harewood-Christopher’s lawyer, Senior Counsel Pamela Elder, wrote to the chairman of the Polsc Wendell Wallace, calling for the letter sent to Mrs. Harewood-Cristopher to be withdrawn and the suspension immediately rescinded.

Sc. Elder, informed the commission that if the letter is not rescinded by 2pm today, judicial legal review proceedings will commence without further notice.

