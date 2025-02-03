Investigations into the fatal shooting of a teenager are continuing.

Christopher Beharry was shot dead, in front of his home in Freeport.

He was 16 years old.

Police reports indicate that the family’s car was attacked at around 4pm on Friday.

Christopher was said, to be in the company of his father and brother when their car came under fire.

Newscentre five understands that, at the time of the incident, they were both occupants of a vehicle stationed, just meters away from their Ramlal Trace, Chickland home.

Upon hearing an explosion, Christopher’s father noticed a pronounced bleed emanating from his sons body.

Christopher was transported to the Couva district health facility, where he later succumbed to his injuries at 4:36 pm.

Christopher Beharry’s death comes a month after the murder of his mother Sherryann Roett.

Roett was found hanging from a tree in Carli Bay, however, a post-mortem examination found that she died of blunt force trauma and not suicide.

Newscentre five understands, that to date no one has been detained in connection with her murder.

The police have yet to establish a motive for the killings.