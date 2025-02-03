I955 FM


  • LISTEN LIVE

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

THE POLICE COMMISSIONER RELEASED WITHOUT CHARGE…

Posted on February 3, 2025 by admin

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood Christopher has been released without charge.

Mrs. Harewood Christopher was arrested last Thursday, at police headquarters in connection with the acquisition of sniper rifles for the strategic services agency.

After two days of interrogation the commissioner was released.

Her attorney, Pamela Elder Senior Counsel spoke on her behalf.

She described the arrest of her client as an outrage.

Mrs. Elder then had a question for the police.

Police have said, the investigations were triggered by the unlawful procurement of firearms, and that charges could include misbehaviour in public office.

Also expected to be released from custody yesterday was retired major roger best, former head of the intelligence agency

Both were reportedly allowed to leave “pending further investigations”

Instructions regarding the latest development came from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard at around noon yesterday, after a legal consultation was held with investigators.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *