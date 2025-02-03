THE POLICE COMMISSIONER RELEASED WITHOUT CHARGE…

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood Christopher has been released without charge.

Mrs. Harewood Christopher was arrested last Thursday, at police headquarters in connection with the acquisition of sniper rifles for the strategic services agency.

After two days of interrogation the commissioner was released.

Her attorney, Pamela Elder Senior Counsel spoke on her behalf.

She described the arrest of her client as an outrage.

Mrs. Elder then had a question for the police.

Police have said, the investigations were triggered by the unlawful procurement of firearms, and that charges could include misbehaviour in public office.

Also expected to be released from custody yesterday was retired major roger best, former head of the intelligence agency

Both were reportedly allowed to leave “pending further investigations”

Instructions regarding the latest development came from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard at around noon yesterday, after a legal consultation was held with investigators.