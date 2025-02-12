SALARIES REVIEW COMMISSION REPORT, TO BE ADOPTED THIS MONTH…

The new salaries of the Prime Minister, and other public officials are to become effective later this month.

The time frame has reportedly come from a circular, out of the office of the comptroller of accounts.

Reports are saying, the circular is dated January 24th 2025.

It has gone out to permanent secretaries, heads of departments, and the chief administrator of the Tobago House of Assembly and heads of statutory bodies.

The salaries review commission 120th report was laid in the parliament last November.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley said then, the cabinet would accept the report and the proposed salary increases for office holders, including the members of the judiciary, the president, ministers and the opposition leader.

Yesterday the leader of the opposition Kamla Persad Bissessar said, it is obscene on the part of the government.

She said, Dr. Rowley has fixed his people before leaving office.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar and her side have been criticizing the move by the government.