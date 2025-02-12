15 AND 16 YEAR OLD MALES KILLED IN ATTEMPT TO ESCAPE A POLICE ROAD BLOCK….

Investigators are saying, the two teenagers killed in an accident in Pointe A Pierre, were at the time trying to get away from a police roadblock.

The dead are 16-year-old Kalita Jamal King, and 15-year-old Trey Collymore.

Both were from Marabella.

According to reports, police conducted a road traffic exercise along the Southern Main Road, in Pointe-A-Pierre at around 9.40 pm on Monday.

During the operation, police officers observed a red Nissan Tiida heading north at high speed.

It is said, the officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it sped off.

Officers pursued the vehicle.

During the chase, police say the driver appeared to have lost control near the flowerpot beach.

The car slammed into a utility pole, on the eastern side of the roadway.

Officers approached the vehicle and found three male passengers pinned in the backseat.

Fsso Solomon and a team attached to the Mon Repos fire station used the jaws of life to remove the three passengers.

Kalita King was pronounced dead at the scene, while his friend died at hospital.

Another 16-year-old male was up to yesterday hospitalized and in serious condition while a 17 year old is being questioned by police.



