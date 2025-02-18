HANS DES VIGNES…..GETS THE NOD FROM THE PNM’S SCREENING COMMITTEE FOR THE DIEGO MARTING WEST CONSTITUENCY…

Finance Minister Colm Imbert has been selected to run for, the Diego Martin Northeast seat for the ruling peoples national movement again.

Last evening, Mr. Imbert went before the screening committee of the PNM.

When he emerged from Balisier House headquarters, there were chanting and jubilation from supporters.

In recent weeks, there was some uncertainty about his bid to serve one more term as MP.

Mr. Imbert has been representing the constituency, for the past 34 years.

The sitting MP, told the media he felt good about the selection and he vowed to make sure that his last term is his best.

Mr. Imbert also sits on the pnm’s screening committee.

Also selected last evening was incumbent MP for Diego Martin Central Symon De Nobriga.

Hans Des Vignes is also the choice of the party, for the Diego Martin West seat.

He is seeking to replace Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, as the representative.

Dr. Rowley has indicated, he is bowing out of representational politics.

Mr. Des Vignes was the front-runner from very early in the race.

Attorney at law Sanjiv Boodhu was selected to contest the Cumuto-Manzanilla seat for the ruling party as well.

Also there was screening by the united national congress for the Mayaro seat, now held by so-called dissident Rushton Paray.

Although there has been contention within the UNC over Mr. Paray’s challenge of the Kamla Persad Bissessar’s executive last year he says, he is not leaving.

Former executive member of the party, Nicholas Morris was also screened for the seat.

Other nominees screened yesterday include those for Couva North, Couva South and Caroni Central.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar said, yesterday democracy is alive and well in the party.