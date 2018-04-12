The High Court declares this country’s buggery law is unconstitutional, null and void

Tears of joy and jubilation as the High Court declares the buggery law unconstitutional, null and void.

Justice Davindra Rampersad delivered the ruling at the Hall of Justice this morning. Scored of people for and against the removal of the law gathered outside the court.

Gay rights activist Jason Jones filed the action in the court last year, saying the buggery law contravenes his constitutional rights as a gay man.

With the ruling in favour of Mr Jones, the law will not automatically be removed, since that has to be done by the parliament.

Mr Jones says today it is a victory for all of T&T.

Mr Jones said he expects a challenge, but vowed to take the matter all the way to the Privy Council if he has to.