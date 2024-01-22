THE DPP SAYS IT MAY NOT BE SIMPLE TO CHARGE PARIA WITH CORPORATE MANSLAUGHTER…

Director of public prosecutions Roger Gaspard is today quoted as saying; it will not be simple and easy to charge Paria Fuel Trading Company with corporate manslaughter.

It’s a recommendation of the commission of enquiry into the deaths of four divers, doing work at the company in 2022.

DPP Gaspard says, he will today begin looking over the 520 pages of commission of enquiry report, which was tabled in the parliament last Friday.

On February 25th 2022 Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali Jr. and Yusuf Henry, became trapped in a pipeline at Paria.

The only survivor is Christopher Boodram.

At a news conference yesterday, opposition MP and attorney Saddam Hosein called for the board of Paria to be removed.

DPP Gaspard says, the rules in a commission of enquiry are not the same as in a criminal court of law.

Mr Hosein said, the DPP could take action.

The widow of one of the divers from the Paria tragedy, agrees the company should be charged with corporate manslaughter.

Vanessa Kussie says, the company did nothing to ensure the safety of her husband Rishi Naggassar, and the three others who lost their lives.

Speaking with Newscentre Five yesterday Ms. Kussie said, the company is at fault.

Ms. Kussie also said, Paria should be paying the families for the rest of their lives.