GARY GRIFFITH UNDER FIRE FROM THE PRIME MINISTER AND HIS NATIONAL SECURITY MINISTER

Prime Minister of T&T, Dr. Keith Rowley

The prime minister believes the issuing of firearm users licenses by Gary Griffith, created a country washed with ammunition.

Dr. Keith Rowley says, because of Mr. Griffith’s F.U.L policy, when he was in charge of the police service, the country is today battling an out of control crime situation.

Mr. Griffith has boasted that licenses he issued, have not seen legal guns being used to commit crimes.

Dr. Rowley now begs to disagree.

He says, there is no short supply of bullets in the wrong hands.

According to Dr. Rowley it was all about money.

Dr. Rowley claimed, the police fell down on the job and failed to keep fire arm dealers transparent.

Mr. Griffith was the main focus of the prime minister, and his minister of national at a meeting of the ruling Peoples National Movement in San Juan, last evening.

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds was critical, of the former police commissioner.

He said, last evening it was a good day for him, when Mr. Griffith lost his position.

He said, the government of Kamla Persad Bissessar dismantled everything that would have made the country safer.