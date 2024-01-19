POS MAYOR IS WARNED,DO NOT TARNISH THE NAME OF SANITATION WORKERS…

President of the amalgamated workers union says, he will not sit by and allow the Port of Spain mayor to tarnish the names of his members.

Michael Prentice says, mayor Chinua Alleyne is making statements, which he believes he cannot back up.

The mayor and the union have been at loggerheads, over plans for the transport section of the corporation.

Speaking with Newscentre five this morning, Mr. Prentice said, the mayor would be made to account.

Mr. Prentice said, mayor Alleyene’s behavior goes against the good nature of the council.

He is also calling on the Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley to intervene in this situation, involving the council and its workers.