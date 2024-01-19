20 THOUSAND FOR ANY LEADS IN THE KILLING OF PC HARRINARINE

The Police Social and Welfare Association vows to get the killers of, PC Ravindra Harrinarine.

However, acting president of the association, Assistant Superintendent Ismael Pitt finds it strange, that no other body is adding to the reward offered for information.

PC Harrinarine, who was recently assigned to the prime minister’s security detail, was gunned down while in the company of a woman on Bassie Street Spring Village Valsayn, on Wednesday night.

The police association has put 20 thousand dollars on the table for any leads.

On the night of the incident, reports say two men alighted a vehicle and opened fire.

Officer Harrinarine is said, to have responded using his licensed gun.

He was hit and died at the scene.

Mr. Pitt makes it clear police officers are part of the society and as such, are affected by crime even as they are charged with the task of managing it.

He assures the perpetrators of this crime that their days are numbered.

Speaking with Newscentre five earlier today assistant superintendent Pitt, described PC Harrinrine as a dedicated and professional officer who will be missed.

He said, the TTPS is poorer for having lost PC Harrinarine.

The Police Commissioner, Erla Harewood-Christopher, has vowed to bring the officers’ killers to justice.

Officer Harrinarine was from Santa Cruz.