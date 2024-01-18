PIZZA BOYS, ST. ANNS ROBBED $10,000.

More than ten thousand dollar robbery at the St. Anns branch of Pizza Boys.

Two bandits are said to have staged the robbery on Tuesday evening, at around ten o’clock.

Reports from the police say, the 24-year-old manager was at the St. Anns main road outlet, when the two men walked in.

One carried a gun, and demanded that the manager hand over the money in the cash register.

A total of 10 thousand 695 dollars ($10,695) was said, to be in the till.

The bandits also took three Samsung smart phones, before leaving the establishment.