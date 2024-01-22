A FIRE OFFICER & A TEENAGER ARE AMONG ROBBERY VICTIMS OVER THE WEEKEND…

A woman, who used a private car for hire, has been robbed and stabbed.

The 18 year old was stabbed in Arima yesterday morning.

It is reported, the woman stopped a private car along Omeara Road, wanting to be taken into Arima.

There were three male occupants in the white Nissan B-13

When the vehicle got to Samaroo Village, the man seated next to her pulled out a screwdriver and announced a hold up.

The report says, the man stabbed the teenager on her right leg.

The woman followed the instructions given by the man, and was relieved of her cash and other valuables.

The driver of the car then dropped the victim near Printryville.

The woman went to the Arima municipal police station and made a report.

She was taken to the Arima health facility, where she was examined and treated.