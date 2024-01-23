I955 FM


A FATAL ACCIDENT IS BEING BLAMED ON THE GRIDLOCK INTO THE CAPITAL CITY…

Posted on January 23, 2024 by admin

An early morning accident on the Churchill Roosevelt highway claims the life of one man.

Up to news time he remained unidentified.

Reports say, the incident took place in the vicinity on VMCOTT at around 5:20 this morning.

Newscentre five understands the man was attempting to cross the westbound lane, of the highway when he was hit by a car.

The man died on the spot.

The driver of the motor vehicle stopped and called the police.

The situation is said to have caused traffic jam.

Investigations are now continuing.

